LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on CNN Thursday that he is "very seriously" considering a presidential run in two years, continuing his months-long tease.
"Absolutely, I'm looking at it - looking at it very seriously," the Republican governor said on 'CNN This Morning.' "After the midterm elections, it's more intense, and it's an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I'm encouraged to that a governor who's actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I'm encouraged by it."
Hutchinson, who was barred by term limits from seeking reelection as governor, said he is looking towards the end of his term in January as a "decision point."
He said the disappointing midterm results for the GOP wasn't necessarily a rejection of Republican values but "it was a rejection of specific candidates. They were not focused on the problems of Americans."
Former President Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House on Tuesday. During the announcement, Hutchinson tweeted that "there are better choices" than Trump and said he intends on being one of the leaders "working for solutions to the serious challenges ahead."
Hutchinson told CNN that the likelihood of a crowded Republican primary wouldn't necessarily be an advantage for Trump like it was during his first run for president.
“If you look at 2016, the crowded field was (at) a disadvantage. It allowed Trump to pick one after the other and knock them out. People understand who Donald Trump is today and his style," Hutchinson said. “I don’t think there’s going to be anything new in his approach. You got to be tough, you got to be resilient, and you’ve gotta stick with it in the long term. But I don’t believe it will be the same as 2016. He’s a known quantity now, we know the chaos that comes with him, and that’s really not the kind of leadership that’s good for America and really the future of our party.”
Aside from Hutchinson, other candidates eyeing possible presidential runs include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, though they have been less clear about their intentions if Trump enters the race.
Last week, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN that Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas decided not to run for president in 2024, citing that he did not want to be away from his children.