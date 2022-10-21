CONWAY, Ark. - The top three candidates in the Arkansas governor's race will square off Friday morning. It's all part of the “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates,” series. The debate will livestream at 10 a.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. It will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway.
The three facing off will be Ricky Dale Harrington (L), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), and Chris Jones (D).
The Arkansas governor’s race is wide-open with current Gov. Asa Hutchinson being term limited out of office after his 2022 term.
Arkansas presumably favors Republican candidates, voting 62.4% for then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Sanders had been Trump’s press secretary through 2019.
Early voting in Arkansas for the general election begins on Monday, Oct. 24 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. CLICK HERE for more information about voting in Arkansas.