LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bill to ban public schools from teaching the promotion of division or social justice for certain groups of people is causing controversy.
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, told KATV this law is necessary while opponents call it un-American.
HB 1218 would prohibit certain classroom instruction in all Arkansas public schools including two-year colleges and four-year universities. Sen. Mark Johnson, R- Little Rock, and Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, are cosponsors of the bill.
According to the language in the bill, “A public school shall not include in its program of instruction a course, class, event, or activity” promoting the overthrow of the U.S. Government or promoting division between or social justice for certain groups of people - including race, gender, political affiliation, social class.
“The intention is - so that students, especially K-12 that are captive, are not subjected to humiliation in terms of trying to make a statement about whether there is inequality or inequity and that's been happening in some of these programs using critical race theory,” said Lowery.
He added, the inspiration behind the bill is a certain classroom activity he claims is being taught in some Arkansas schools.
"One of the specific examples is what is called the privilege walk - where all the students start in one line and a number of questions are asked,” said Lowery. “Do you have two parents, do you parents own their home, take steps forward and what it does then - it gives this definition of showing which students are supposedly privileged and which ones are not."
An opponent of the bill is Arkansas' 2019 Teacher of the Year Stacey McAdoo, who said educators within the community know what's best, not legislators.
“To have individuals outside of those communities dictating what can be taught, what groups can be formed on your campus - again seems short-sighted, unconstitutional actually and very ill-informed,” she said.
McAdoo added that banning conversations in the classroom would be a disservice to students. “It should be a place where we help to foster creative and critical thinking skills and honestly that most frequently happens through discourse and examination of controversial and hard topics.”
Another opponent is Ali Noland, a Little Rock School Board member, took to social media to express her concerns.
Noland told KATV she is not speaking on behalf of the board or district, but as a person in the community.
“Arizona recently defeated such a proposal, and rightfully so,” she wrote. “As yourself, under this bill, could a history teacher still teach about the Civil Rights Movement? Could an economics class discuss gender pay gap? How about civics teachers, can they teach their students about the 14th Amendment?”
She goes on to write, “We can also say goodbye to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Gay Straight Alliance, the Young Republicans, and the new Girls Who Code clubs. They too, could be seen as ‘promoting division’”
“What we're talking about allowing - allowing - are historically perspectives,” added Lowery. “Those are factual, those are not theoretical, there are things that in theory we have to look forward but when you're looking backward, you have the record."
The bill does allow for Native American studies – required by federal law – to be offered. It also allows for teaching the history of the Holocaust.