Mark Lowery

In a Twitter post made on Thursday, it was announced that Treasure Mark Lowery will lie in state. (Photo Office of the Arkansas Treasurer)

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In a Twitter post made on Thursday, it was announced that the Treasurer of Arkansas will lie in state.

Treasurer Mark Lowery died at age 66 due to complications from a stroke.

Back in March, Lowery was hospitalized in Maryland after having a stroke.

A few months later, he was hospitalized again for another stroke.

Within that year after the strokes, he announced his retirement and died a day later.

Lowery will be at the State Capital Rotunda on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments