LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In a Twitter post made on Thursday, it was announced that the Treasurer of Arkansas will lie in state.
Treasurer Mark Lowery died at age 66 due to complications from a stroke.
Back in March, Lowery was hospitalized in Maryland after having a stroke.
A few months later, he was hospitalized again for another stroke.
Within that year after the strokes, he announced his retirement and died a day later.
Lowery will be at the State Capital Rotunda on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.