Arklatex politics April 19, 2021

In Arklatex politics for April 19, 2021, we visit with several members of the Louisiana Legislature, discussing many of the topics under consideration in Baton Rouge. We also hear from political analyst Jeremy Alford on potential gun and transportation bills. Lt. governor Billy Nungesser raised some eyebrows with his speech to the Republican State Central Committee on closed primaries; and Bossier Parish Congressman Mike Johnson made an appearance on national television to discuss many topics, including the crisis at the border. For more, watch the videos attached to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments