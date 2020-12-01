Arklatex Politics December 1st, 2020

In ArkLaTex Politics for Tuesday Dec. 1, we took a look at the new COVID-19 financial plan being floated in Washington; visited with U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy; looked at the Congressional runoff in Louisiana's District 5; and got reaction to potential voter turnout from political analyst Jeremy Alford. Watch the videos attached to this story for more. 

