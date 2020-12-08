In ArkLaTex politics for Dec. 7, we visited with Bossier City Congressman Mike Johnson about his recovery from COVID-19 and the potential for another government shutdown pending approval of a budget or continuing resolution. We also had reaction to the past weekend's runoff election from political analyst Jeremy Alford. Watch the videos attached to this story for more.
ArkLaTex Politics Dec. 7
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
