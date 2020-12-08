Arklatex Politics December 7, 2020

In ArkLaTex politics for Dec. 7, we visited with Bossier City Congressman Mike Johnson about his recovery from COVID-19 and the potential for another government shutdown pending approval of a budget or continuing resolution. We also had reaction to the past weekend's runoff election from political analyst Jeremy Alford. Watch the videos attached to this story for more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments