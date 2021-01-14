In ArkLaTex politics for Jan. 14, Congressman Mike Johnson of Bossier Parish gives his thoughts on the threats of violence as the inauguration of Joe Biden approached. We also report on the candidacy of Julia Letlow; running for the 5th District congressional seat just won by her husband; but who died suddenly before he could be sworn into office. Watch the videos attached to this article for more.
ArkLaTex politics Jan, 14
Tags
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Here's how to sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any hub in Texas
- Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to federal prison
- Winter storm power outages drop to just over 6K
- ArkLaTex braces for snowfall
- Fatal crash after caller reports reckless driving to sheriff's department
- Schools opt for virtual learning over traditional snow day
- City councilman in Louisiana arrested for election fraud
- La. IDs more than 100K fraudulent unemployment benefits claims
- Road closures complete, road preparations ongoing for snowy night in Bossier City
- Recently retired Caddo school principal dies of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.