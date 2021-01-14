Arklatex politics January 14, 2021

In ArkLaTex politics for Jan. 14, Congressman Mike Johnson of Bossier Parish gives his thoughts on the threats of violence as the inauguration of Joe Biden approached. We also report on the candidacy of Julia Letlow; running for the 5th District congressional seat just won by her husband; but who died suddenly before he could be sworn into office. Watch the videos attached to this article for more.

