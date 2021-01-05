In ArkLaTex politics for Jan. 5 -- Jeff examines Georgia's big senate runoff and previewed the electoral count certification upcoming in congress. That count looks to draw the objections of several lawmakers; including several from the ArkLaTex. Watch the videos attached to this article for more.
ArkLaTex politics Jan. 5
Jeff Beimfohr
Anchor / MMJ
