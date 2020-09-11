PHASE THREE REACTION
What does Phase 3 mean for Louisiana? That will be revealed on Friday.
Political analyst Jeremy Alford spoke with the governor and GOP leadership in Baton Rouge.
“The governor said this was the roughest decision he’s had to make regarding COVID-19; and the masks are going to stay in affect. We saw a very quick response from House Speaker Clay Schnexnayder, a Republican, the governor has been warring with Republican factions in the legislature. But the speaker did say he was encouraged by the governor’s decision.”
SHREVEPORT’S SEABAUGH RESPONDS
Shreveport Rep. Alan Seabaugh is one of those factions warring with the governor. He’s been pushing to reopen the state for months; and even though the governor indicated Phase 3 is coming, Seabaugh remains skeptical.
“I think he very clearly doesn’t want to move and doesn’t wand to do anything. He has been trying to keep the state shut down much more so than required or necessary—from the beginning. The bottom line is he’s saying he’s going to phase three because he is under political pressure to do something; but I don’t really think he wants to change anything.”
Seabaugh added, if the state does not open on a widespread basis his petition to strip the governor’s emergency powers pertaining to COVID-19 is gathering momentum; with commitments for more than the 53 signatures needed for passage.
SHREVEPORT’S TARVER RESPONDS
State Sen. Greg Tarver of Shreveport is all for moving to Phase 3 — and more optimistic than Seabaugh.
“I think we need to move to phase three,” said Tarver, “we must get back to work. Too many people are unemployed at this time. Businesses are going out of business; they are losing money. We are losing tax money. Once it is defined, we’ll have a little bit more freedom.”
COVID STIMULUS IN WASHINGTON
Meanwhile, America awaits another government stimulus program to counter the affects of COVID-19. However a Republican proposal was defeated Thursday in the Senate; frustrating Bossier City Rep. Mike Johnson, who says the majority of Congress is willing to go along with 85-90% of what was proposed.
“The problem is, in my estimation, you have Nancy Pelosi and some leading democrats, Schumer in the Senate —who have politicized this relief package. And they are trying to insert into it things that don’t anything to do with the virus at all. They want to spend another $3 trillion and the country simply can’t afford that right now.”
Johnson is hopeful a new bill can be worked out by the middle of next week.
The Republican proposal was defeated despite the backing of Sen. Bill Cassidy.
“Some folks say it’s not enough; Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said this does not have to be the last bill we pass for COVID-19. This bill addresses immediate needs; $16 billion for testing is one example. So we have immediate needs addressed; we can address other needs in a later bill. I’m going to vote for this targeted package.”
And so he did, but it was defeated; and as Johnson said Congress is hopeful of a new bill by the middle of next week.