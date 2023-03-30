Former president Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
They’ve been investigating the former president — in connection to hush money payments — made to former stripper Stormy Daniels.
This was part of an alleged scheme to cover up his involvement with the adult film star before the 2016 election.
This makes trump the first former president to ever face criminal charges.
Trump released a statement on truth social, saying in part:
“This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history…..from the time i came down the golden escalator at trump tower — and even before i was sworn in as your president— the radical left democrats, the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country— have been engaged in a witch hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement.”
Meanwhile…. Our political analyst Jeremy Alford had an interesting take on the entire Trump situation.
“But if we’ve learned anything about Donald Trump and public opinion--- nobody’s gonna be swayed by this.”
Alford says prior to the indictment--- you either liked trump or you didn’t--- but there is some definite overlap into this fall’s election.
Bossier congressman Mike Johnson was on an airplane tonight — traveling back to the ArkLaTex.
When he stopped in Atlanta— he sent a statement on the Trump indictment:
“Many of us were traveling home from congress this evening when the news broke that the soros-funded, violent crime-ignoring D.A., Alvin Bragg, is proceeding with a bogus indictment of former president Donald Trump. This unprecedented weaponization of our justice system is as shameless as it is dangerous. The left now knows no bounds. We will keep fighting around the clock to expose and defeat their perverse agenda and restore the rule of law.”