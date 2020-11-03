SHREVEPORT, La. - It's an election day like no other in the ArkLaTex and indeed across the nation. Voters are swarming to the polls in record numbers to have their voices heard on matters locally all the way to the White House.
Many lined up even before the polls opened to cast their ballots. This was after more than 100 million Americans voted early, shattering previous records.
KTBS 3 was there as polls opened in east Texas and northwest Louisiana. In southeast Shreveport, voters waited in lines longer than an hour and a half at Norris Ferry Community Church and Grace Community Church.
In Bossier Parish, proud voters braved the chilly temperature in the dark to secure a spot in line.
There have been some concerns about the lack of mask wearing at some of the polling locations. In Louisiana, poll workers are required to wear masks. Voters are encouraged to, but they are not required.
Polls close at 8 p.m. in Louisiana, 7 p.m. in Texas and Oklahoma, and 7:30 p.m. in Arkansas.
