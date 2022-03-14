BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's Legislature opens its 2022 regular session Monday and lawmakers will deal with a welcome dilemma: how to deal with an influx of cash the likes of which the state hasn't seen in years. There will also be familiar "culture war" issues involving transgender athletes, race, vaccine mandates and abortion.
The Republican-dominated Legislature also will be faced with unresolved business from the February special session on government redistricting. That's thanks to the veto of a new congressional map by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and dissatisfaction among some members with House and Senate maps that survived Edwards' veto pen.
KTBS 3's Jeff Beimfohr is in Baton Rouge for the opening of the session. Stay with us on air and online for updates, including a livestream of the opening as Gov. John Bel Edwards gives his seventh State of the State address at 1 p.m. That will be on KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and KTBS 3 News.