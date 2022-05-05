AUSTIN - Texas voters will be heading to the polls on Saturday, May 7. Ballots will be packed with municipal elections.
Statewide, all Texans have the opportunity to vote for or against two amendments to the Texas Constitution. Both are related to property taxes.
Proposition one looks to reduce the amount of taxes that elementary and secondary public schools can place on homeowners who are elderly or disabled.
If it passes, the changes would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It is estimated to cost more than $744 million between 2024 and 2026, which would be covered by the state’s rainy day fund.
Proposition two would increase the amount of the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. This proposal would reportedly save homeowners an average of $176 on their property tax bill.
The full list of elections is numerous across Northeast Texas. Virtually every county in our viewing area has something local on the ballot. You can learn more by connecting with the Texas Secretary of State's office by clicking here, or visit your city or school district's website. To find out more about polling places, click here.
Early voting started Monday, April 25, and ran through May 3.
Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all polling places statewide.
