Joe Biden left his home for the first time in months on Monday, sporting a face mask to lay a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran's Memorial Park.
The former vice president, who has not left his home in months due to the coronavirus pandemic, laid a wreath alongside roughly a dozen veterans and his wife, Jill, per a pool report.
The day is a personal one for Biden: Beau, his oldest son and an Army veteran, died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. The former vice president has said "part of my soul was gone" after his son's passing.
Biden hasn't publicly left his house since mid-March, when the presidential campaign came to a screeching halt as the coronavirus altered much of American life. Biden has entirely campaigned from his home in Delaware since then, holding regular digital campaign events with different Democratic surrogates from his basement or living room.
Some Democrats have pushed Biden to find a way to better campaign during the pandemic, worrying publicly about what two months away from the campaign trail could mean for his November hopes.
The coronavirus, however, has not stopped President Donald Trump from traveling. With the help of rapid coronavirus testing equipment in the White House, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have traveled the country -- often to key swing states -- for official White House events.
Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery and is scheduled to visit Fort McHenry in Baltimore on Monday to observe Memorial Day.