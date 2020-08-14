SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters across the state will settle runoff races and decide ballot issues Saturday.
One of the runoffs is in Natchitoches, where Ronnie Williams Jr. is hoping to become the first Black elected mayor. Mayor Lee Posey is hoping to win another term in office. Posey finished second in the July primary.
Natchitoches voters will also settle runoff races for two council seats.
Bossier City voters decide whether to renew a property tax.
Click here to connect with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office for a look at what's on the ballot in your area.
In preparation for Saturday’s Election, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. Ardoin encourages voters to remember:
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
Due to COVID-19, some polling places located at nursing homes, senior centers, or other senior-related locations have been moved in accordance with the Secretary of State’s Emergency Election Plan. Parishes with polling location changes include Natchitoches. The list of polling location changes can be viewed on the Secretary of State website here.
Polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.