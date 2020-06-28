Former White House national security adviser John Bolton said Sunday that President Donald Trump denying in a tweet he was briefed on intelligence that Russians had tried to bribe Taliban fighters to kill US troops shows Trump's "fundamental focus" is not on the United States' national security.
"The fact that the President feels compelled to tweet about the news story here shows that what his fundamental focus is, is not the security of our forces, but whether he looks like he wasn't paying attention. So he's saying well nobody told me therefore you can't blame me," Bolton told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
The former official added that he believed Trump's motivation for denying a briefing is "because it looks bad if Russians are paying to kill Americans and we're not doing anything about it."
"So what is the presidential reaction? It's to say it's not my responsibility, nobody told me about it," Bolton said.
Earlier Sunday, Trump said in a tweet that "there have not been many attacks" on US troops by Taliban fighters as his evidence that the intelligence -- first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by CNN -- may be "phony."
The tweet went a step further than a Saturday statement from the White House, which did not deny the validity of the report, but instead said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were not briefed "on the alleged Russian bounty intelligence."
CNN previously reported that Russian intelligence officers for the military intelligence GRU recently offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as rewards if they killed US or UK troops there, according to that source. US intelligence concluded months ago that Russian military intelligence offered the bounties, amid peace talks, the Times said in its report.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
CNN's Sarah Westwood contributed to this report.