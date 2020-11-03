SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS received several calls from voters Tuesday complaining about casing their selection for president and it not registering.
Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says when the poll commissioner sets the voting machine for a new voter, it takes about five seconds for the machine to load the information.
With the presidential race the first item on the ballot, he says voters are making their selection before the machine has finished loading.
Voters say on reviewing their selections, they noticed a presidential vote was not entered.
Spence says wait for five second before making a selection.
He said all of the machines where there was a report of problems have been tested and they are working properly.
Spence said in an interview there have been no other problems reported in Caddo Parish.