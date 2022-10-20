Calls for more poll workers, early voting ahead of Caddo Parish November election season

SHREVEPORT, La.-As we approach the November election season in Louisiana, officials are weighing in on improvements made to this years election process.
This election cycle, Caddo Parrish election officials are working to make sure voters can cast their ballots as quickly and as easily as possible.
Those efforts include more poll workers and extra locations for voting in Caddo Parish.
The goal is for voters to feel confident that this upcoming election cycle is fair and that their vote will count.
Clerk of Court Mike Spence promised in January of 2022 to gather more election commissioners.
"Without election workers, we have no election," Spense told KTBS.
He says his faithful group of poll workers is beginning to retire from their posts, so he needs to find and train replacements quickly.
"So we've been running adds in the newspaper, billboards, radio stations, social media groups," the clerk said of ways he's been reaching out to the community in hopes of finding willing poll workers.
Spence says those efforts have been successful, as 200 new commissioners have completed training and will be filling spots that would otherwise be filled by his regular employees who have their own election day duties to focus on.
He says on election day, voters will see him and his staff in easily identifiable purple shirts at polling locations throughout Caddo Parish.
However, the focus has not only been on increasing poll staff.
District 3 Commissioner Steven Jackson has been vocal about providing equity in local and state elections throughout the Parish.
He says providing more than one polling location for those hoping to participate in early voting is a part of creating that equity.
"Having two locations is a good thing for convenience for our residents in Caddo Parish," he said.
Jackson says it's important for voters to take advantage of the week of early voting. He says two locations makes it easier for those who live farther away from some polling places.
"We see that there's a population shift South and so it gives that population boom an opportunity to have access to early voting," he says.
Despite the 200 new commissioners, the county could always use more poll workers. To sign up, go to caddoclerk.com. Poll worker can make up to $200 dollars on election day.
As for early voting, those wishing to cast their ballots early can do so at two locations starting Tuesday, October 25:
- The Caddo Registrar of Voters Office located at 525 Marshall Street, Suite #103
- Shreve Memorial Library, Hamilton/South Caddo Branch on 2111 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop