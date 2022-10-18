SHREVEPORT, La. - The stage is set for Tuesday night's big event. Five Shreveport mayoral candidates will square off on stage in from of dozens of likely voters. KTBS 3, along with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and Louisiana State University Shreveport present the 2022 Vote Mayoral Forum: Addressing Crime in Shreveport.
Much of the day was spent preparing the LSUS Student Union Theater. Invited by the chamber to take part in the forum are Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, LeVette Fuller, Adrian Perkins, and Greg Tarver. KTBS 3's Gerry May will moderate.
The forum will be from 9 until 10 p.m. The event will be aired live on KPXJ CW 21, the KTBS 3.3 24 Hour News Channel, KTBS.com, and your KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android.
The forum will be followed by analysis on KTBS 3 News at 10, KTBS 3.3 and KTBS.com by political anchor Jeff Beimfohr and KTBS 3 political analyst Scott Hughes.
KTBS 3 is Your Election Station. On Nov. 8, get up-to-the-minute results on all the hotly contested races and issues. Results are expected on-air, online, and on mobile when the last polls close. Our focus will be on local, state, and national races impacting the ArkLaTex the most.
2022 VOTE ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE
KTBS 3
- 7p-10 p.m.: ABC News election coverage including local news updates
- 10p-10:35 p.m.: Local election coverage
- 10:35p-4:30 a.m.: ABC News election coverage
KPXJ & KTBS 3.3
- 9p-11 p.m.: Local election coverage
- 8 p.m. - until all votes counted
