SHREVEPORT, La. - The race for Shreveport mayor just got as little bit more crowded. Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez has entered the field, saying big changes need to be made, specifically when it comes to infrastructure.
Chavez, who has been serving on the Caddo Commission since 2016, joins Republicans Jim Taliaferro and Tom Arceneaux as announced candidates in the race to face incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins in the fall election. He made it official with a post on YouTube.
Darryl Ware and retired SPD officer Tracy Mendels have also announced they are running.
