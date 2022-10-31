WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted on Twitter, then removed the post Sunday night, a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Her husband was hospitalized after being attacked by a man whose blogs deny that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020 and deny that the Holocaust that killed 6 million people for being Jewish during World War II actually took place.
The Democratic speaker’s 82-year-old husband, Paul, was injured from being hit in the head repeatedly with a hammer during a 2 a.m. Friday invasion of the Pelosi family’s San Francisco home.
Steve Herman, the Washington bureau chief for W7VOA, reported Sunday night that Higgins’ tweet shows Pelosi’s hands pressing her forehead and a caption: “That moment you realize the nudist hippie male prostitute LSD guy is the reason your husband didn’t make it to your fundraiser.” The tweet was removed and is no longer available on Higgins site.
A Lafayette Republican, Higgins did not respond to a request for comment Sunday night. He is running for a fourth two-year term in the Nov. 8 congressional midterm election.