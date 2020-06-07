Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL INCREASE THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON AS TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL APPROACHES THE REGION. BOATERS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION ON AREA LAKES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&