Congressman Clay Higgins of Lafayette confirmed on social media Sunday that he, his wife and son are sick with COVID-19.
Higgins is a Republican who represents the 3rd Congressional District of Louisiana and a Donald Trump loyalist.
Rumor spread across Facebook starting Friday that Higgins, his wife and son were ill with COVID. On Sunday, Higgins wrote on his Facebook page that he and his wife, Becca, had COVID in January 2020. This round, he wrote, his son also is sick and the battle "is far more challenging."
Higgins referred to virus that causes COVID-19 as "the CCP biological attack weaponized virus," repeating an unsubstantiated Trump allegation that the virus was created by China and possibly released on purpose.
Louisiana's Congressional delegation has experienced the effects of COVID-19. Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died of COVID-19 complications in December 2020, days before taking office to represent the state's 5th District. He was 41.
"We very much appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and kindness over the past 10 days from the hundreds of friends and supporters who have reached out to me directly.
"I keep my family's private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God's children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so here's the update:
"I have COVID, Becca has COVID, and my son has COVID. Becca and I had COVID early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus ... and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy.
"We are all under excellent care, and our prognosis is positive. We are very healthy generally speaking, and our treatment of any health concern always encompasses western, eastern, and holistic variables.
"I ask that my family's privacy be respected.
"I love and respect you all. Our mission will continue. My family and I will recover fully. Your prayerful support is felt deep within my family and will never be forgotten."