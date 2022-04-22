HOOKS, Texas - Republican Congressman Pat Fallon of the 4th District in Texas tackled inflation, Ukraine, the opioid crisis and Mexico border issues at a town hall meeting in Hooks Thursday night.
Fallon prides his campaign as being open and transparent as he makes himself accessible to his constituents. He drew an audience of 70 people interested in hearing his ideas as he assured them "I work for you" referring to the 700,000 plus people in his district.
On the subject of inflation, he warned the worst is yet to come. He explained the real wages are going down while prices continue to go up, and we can't catch up. As a result, Americans are less wealthy than they were in the recent past.
Since the pandemic, many people have been paid not to work, he said. Fallon says if we could get these folks back to work creating things, this would alleviate the supply chain problem which would help the current inflation crisis.
According to Fallon, last year we lost over 100,000 Americans to the opioid national emergency crisis. In particular, Fentynal has become a serious problem since it takes such a small amount to overdose. Most of the incoming Fentynal originates from China, but the U.S. has begun to see imports from Mexican drug cartels as well.
Congressman Fallon explained the cartel makes about $4,000 per person in human smuggling and if they are not paid and the traffickers are caught, they are in danger of getting killed.
The processing of so many migrants frees up about 100 miles of border unsupervised where drug smuggling is easier done. The drug cartels successfully make billions of dollars in human and drug smuggling.
House Representative Pat Fallon makes himself readily available to those in his district. He can be reached on his website at: https://fallon.house.gov/ .