SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy is on the campaign trail.
Friday morning he stopped by the KTBS 3 studio for a conversation with political anchor Jeff Beimfohr. He was in the area to deliver his message to the people of Northwest Louisiana.
Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and attorney, is running as an independent.
The election is Oct. 14. Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited from seeking reelection.