SHREVEPORT, La. - The deadline to register to vote is Monday for several ArkLaTex states.
The deadline to register to vote in Texas and Arkansas is Monday. The deadline to register in-person or by mail in Louisiana is also Monday. Voters in Louisiana who missed the deadline can still register to vote online by Oct. 13. Voters in Oklahoma have until Friday to register.
Voting in Arkansas runs from Oct. 19 - Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, except for the 2, and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on the Nov. 2. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27.
Louisiana early voting runs from Oct. 20-27. Polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 30.
Oklahoma early voting runs from Oct. 29-31. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. that Saturday. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27 at 5 p.m.
Texas early voting starts next October 13, and runs through the 30. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.
Election day is Nov. 3.
For more information about voting click on your state.