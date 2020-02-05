Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE... SOUTHWESTERN UNION...SOUTHERN MILLER AND SOUTHERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...WEBSTER...CADDO...CLAIBORNE...NORTH CENTRAL BIENVILLE AND BOSSIER PARISHES...MARION...EASTERN UPSHUR...CASS...HARRISON... SOUTHEASTERN MORRIS...SOUTHEASTERN CAMP AND CENTRAL GREGG COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM CST... AT 1127 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM LIBERTY CITY TO NEAR GIBSLAND. MOVEMENT WAS NORTH AT 65 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL IS EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, LONGVIEW, BOSSIER CITY, MARSHALL, MINDEN, WHITE OAK, GLADEWATER, ATLANTA, SPRINGHILL, HOMER, VIVIAN, HALLSVILLE, HAUGHTON, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, DAINGERFIELD, HAYNESVILLE, WASKOM, JEFFERSON AND LINDEN.