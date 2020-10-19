LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Monday is the first day of early voting in Arkansas. It lasts until Nov. 2. Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification.
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Election officials are urging voters to check with their county clerk’s for information on specific locations.
For more information about the election, visit ktbs.com/vote and click here for our comprehensive 2020 Voter's Guide.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, all polls in Arkansas are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Residents who experience issues at the polls can call the national Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.