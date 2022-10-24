TEXARKANA, Texas - Early voting gets underway this week.
In Texas, early voting starts Monday and runs through Nov. 4. There are eight polling locations throughout Bowie County including the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston and the Southwest Center in Texarkana.
In Arkansas, early voting also begins Monday and runs through Nov. 7. Miller County voters can cast their ballot at the American Legion Post.
Election day is Nov. 8.
Be sure and connect with your Secretary of State’s Office if you have any questions about voter registration, early voting, or how to find your polling place.
- Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office
- Texas Secretary of State’s Office
- Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office
- Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office
