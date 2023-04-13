SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting kicks off Saturday in Shreveport. Voters who want to cast their ballots ahead of the April 29 election day can do so at their local Registrar of Voters Office.
Locally, the race to watch is the runoff for Shreveport City Marshal between Democrat Interim City Marshal James Jefferson and Republican Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher. Jefferson led the contest back on March 25 with 45 percent of the vote. Boucher garnered 42 percent of the vote.
In preparation for the election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin encourages voters to remember:
- Early voting is April 15-22 (excluding Sunday, April 16) from 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is April 25 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Voters can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.
- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is April 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com and logging into the Voter Portal.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver's license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
For more information, please contact the Secretary of State's Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.