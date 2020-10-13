MARSHALL, Texas - Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential, state, county and local elections begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, and lasts through Oct. 30. Check with your local elections office for weekend voting options or visit ktbs.com/politics.
It is a high-stakes election that has Republicans battling to maintain their dominance statewide — all amid a pandemic that has upended political normalcy.
Democrats enter the early voting period brimming with optimism. Statewide, they believe their presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has a real shot at winning Texas, and that their U.S. Senate candidate, MJ Hegar, is gaining momentum at the right time.