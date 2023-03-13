SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting for the March 25 Municipal Primary Election runs through Saturday, March 18 across Louisiana. Hours of voting are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You may vote in person at your parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations. To find the location in your parish, click here.
In Shreveport, many have their eyes on the race for city marshal. James Jefferson is now in charge on an interim basis following the death of Charlie Caldwell who held the position. Republican Grayson Boucher says if elected, he'll give up his seat on the city council. Two others, Independent Donald Gaut and Democrat Anthony Johnson are also in the running.
Also on the ballot for voters in Shreveport is a bond renewal.
Voters can use the Secretary of State's app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov. Click here to see what's on your ballot.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.
For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.