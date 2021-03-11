SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting in Louisiana runs through Saturday for an election in which two open seats in Congress, another in the Louisiana Legislature and a spot on the state school board are at stake.
CLICK HERE TO STAY CONNECTED WITH KTBS 3'S ARKLATEX POLITICS PAGE
Among items on the ballot locally are Bossier City mayor, three Bossier council seats, the mayor of Many, the 5th congressional district and a handful of other municipal and parish posts.
RELATED CONTENT - KTBS 3 POLITICAL ANCHOR JEFF BEIMFOHR'S POLITICAL CORNER
Early voting hours are 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Election day is Saturday, March 20. The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is March 16 by 4:30 p.m.
There are 20 parishes in which there will be both multi-parish races and local races/propositions. They include Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, and Webster.
Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate their early voting site, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot.
GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and wipe down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.
In addition to a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, or a generally recognized ID with picture and signature, voters may use a digital license via LA Wallet.
For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or visit elections@sos.la.gov.