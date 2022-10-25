SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting for the midterm election begins Tuesday in Louisiana and continues through Nov. 1.
Louisiana residents who want to vote early can do so in person from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at their parish registrar of voter's office and other designated locations.
Election day is Nov. 8.
Be sure and connect with your Secretary of State’s Office if you have any questions about voter registration, early voting, or how to find your polling place.
- Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office
- Texas Secretary of State’s Office
- Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office
- Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office
