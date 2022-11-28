SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting continues across Louisiana. You have until Saturday, Dec. 3, to get your vote in.
There are two locations in Shreveport, the Caddo Registrar of Voters Office on the corner of Marshall and Milam downtown and the Shreve Memorial Library Hamilton Branch at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
To find a location to vote in your parish, click here.
If you want to get an absentee ballot, you must request one by December 6 at 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.