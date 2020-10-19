LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is underway in Arkansas. It lasts until Nov. 2. Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place in the county where they are registered to vote. Voters must provide a form of identification.
RELATED ARTICLE - Election workers prepare for early voting in Arkansas
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Election officials are urging voters to check with their county clerk’s for information on specific locations.
Secretary of State John Thurston hasn't predicted how many of the state's 1.8 million registered voters will cast a ballot in this year's election. Officials, however, are expecting a large number of mail-in ballots after Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order allowing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to vote absentee.
Aside from the presidential race, the election features an unexpectedly tight race for a congressional seat in central Arkansas. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is seeking re-election but only faces a Libertarian challenger.
Arkansas' ballot also features three measures legislators referred to voters, including a proposal to permanently extend a half-cent sales tax for highways.
For more information about the election, visit ktbs.com/vote and click here for our comprehensive 2020 Voter's Guide.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, all polls in Arkansas are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Residents who experience issues at the polls can call the national Election Protection hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.