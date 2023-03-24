SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters across Louisiana will head to the polls on Saturday for the municipal primary election. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Nine parishes, including Bossier and Caddo, will have both local races and local propositions on the ballot. DeSoto and Natchitoches are among 12 parishes with only local propositions on the ballot.
RACES TO WATCH
In Northwest Louisiana, the races to watch include the Shreveport city marshal's race. Four candidates are vying for that position. They are Independent Donald "DJ" Gaut, Democrats James Jefferson and Anthony Johnson, and Republican Grayson Boucher. The special election to fill the slot is necessary because of the death last summer of the late City Marshal Charlie Caldwell.
There are five propositions on the ballot for residents of Ruston dealing with alcohol sales. The issue has become kind of confusing to some because state law requires a vote on all five propositions, even though only two would be a change from the current rules in Ruston.
There's also a quarter-cent sales tax election in DeSoto Parish. The tax, if enacted, would benefit the parish animal shelter, mosquito abatement, community organizations and parish facilities. If passed, it would impose a 6-cent increase on a $25 purchase.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Candidates work for votes in Shreveport City Marshal race
- Voters decide Saturday on alcohol in Ruston
BEFORE YOU VOTE
Make sure you meet the following criteria:
- Must be a U.S. citizen.
- Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
- Should not be under any mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights.
- Must reside in the state and parish in which you seek to register.
- In order to vote, you must be registered 20 days prior to the election if using the GeauxVote online registration or 30 days prior to the election in person or by mail registration to be eligible to vote in an election.
WHERE TO VOTE
Use the Louisiana Voter Portal to find where you vote on Election Day or call your parish Registrar of Voters Office. Your voter information card received by mail lists your polling place. Pay special attention to make sure you go to the correct polling place.
ELECTION RESULTS
Be sure and stay with KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, KTBS.com, and KTBS 3 Now for election results as soon as they come in Saturday night.