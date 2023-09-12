IDABEL, Okla. - Voters in Idabel and other McCurtain County, Oklahoma towns will head to the polls Tuesday for a general election for County Commissioner. The election is the latest chapter in the ongoing turmoil of McCurtain County.
The election is to replace Mark Jennings as county commission who resigned his seat in April due to a scandal alleging he participated in a conversation about killing two reporters and hanging Black people.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered a special election to fill the District 2 Commissioner seat.
Republican Tina Foshee-Thomas will face Democrat Tony Hill.
The polls will be open form 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.