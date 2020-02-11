Six in 10 Democratic voters in New Hampshire prioritize a nominee who can beat President Donald Trump over a third who want someone that agrees with them on the issues, according to CNN's exit poll.
The electorate is very angry about the Trump administration, with eight in 10 saying so. Only one in seven say they're dissatisfied and significantly fewer Democrats are enthusiastic or satisfied.
Almost six in 10 say that impeachment hasn't made any difference in Trump's reelection chances, while one in five say it has hurt him, and fewer say it has helped.
Turnout was expected to be high heading into the primary. According to the most recent CNN tracking poll conducted by University of New Hampshire, 74% of adults in New Hampshire said they were extremely or very interested in the 2020 primary election and a similar three-quarters said they would definitely vote.
The eventual Democratic nominee for president has taken first or second place in the New Hampshire primary in every race since 1968.
Health care emerged as the most important issue for choosing a nominee among Iowa Democratic caucusgoers earlier this month, according to the entrance polls conducted there. Two in five chose health care, and about 1 in 5 said climate change, while fewer chose foreign policy or income inequality.
The party has been bitterly divided over health care throughout the primary campaign. Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called for replacing private insurance with "Medicare for All," while candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have called for a public option while maintaining existing private insurance systems.