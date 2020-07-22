SHREVEPORT, La. – Candidates for president, district judges, district attorneys and a smattering of parish and municipal positions have begun the process of qualifying for their respective races.
Signup began Wednesday morning and runs through Friday. The election is on Nov. 3, with run-offs on Dec. 5 if needed.
Regional and state offices selected by all Northwest Louisiana parishes include: U.S. senator, U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District and Public Service Commission.
Candidates include:
- U.S. Senator - John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, Derrick "Champ" Edwards of Harvey, David Drew Knight of New Orleans, Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge
- U.S. Representative - Ben Gibson of Bossier City, Kenny Houston of Shreveport, Mike Johnson of Benton, Ryan Trundle of Shreveport
- Public Service Commission District 5 - Foster Campbell of Bossier City, Shane Smiley of Monroe
Here's a look at the other hopefuls who jumped into the race Wednesday:
CADDO
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge, 3rd District - Jeanette Garrett of Shreveport
- 1st Judicial District judges
- Division B - Ramona Emanuel of Shreveport
- Division D - Karelia R. Stewart of Shreveport
- Division G - John Mosely Jr. of Shreveport
- Division J - Ramon Lafitte of SHreveport
- Division C - Christopher T. Victory of Shreveport
- Division H - Brady Denis O'Calloghan of Shreveport
- Division I - Craig Marcotte of Shreveport, Jacob Oakley of Shreveport
- Division A - Donald Hathaway of Shreveport
- Division E - Mike Pitman of Shreveport
- Division F - Katherine Dorroh of Shreveport
- Division K - Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett
- District attorney - James E. Stewart Sr. of Shreveport
- Juvenile Court judges
- Section 1C - Ree J. Casey-Jones
- Section 2B - Natalie Howell
- Section 3A - David Matlock
- City Court judges
- Division A - Emily Merckle, Edward Mouton, Paul Wood, all of Shreveport
- Division B - Brian Barber of Shreveport
- Division C - Pammela S. Lattier of Shreveport
- Division D - Sheva Sims of Shreveport
- City marshal - Charlie Caldwell Jr. of Shreveport; Anthony Johnson of Shreveport
- Caddo Parish School Board
- District 3 - Terence Vinson of Shreveport
- District 8 - Christine Tharpe of Shreveport, Jeri Bowen of Shreveport
- Oil City mayor
- Oil City aldermen - District 1: Maquilla S. Frierson; District 5: Cynthia Poindexter Barkschat
- Hosston mayor - Debra Fitzgerald Blake, Betty "Susie" Giles, Kimberly "Kim" Jaynes
- Hosston police chief - Eric C. Fredieu, "Whit" Giles, Scott Smith
- Hosston aldermen (3 to be elected) - Misti F. Banks, Henry E. Blunt, Charles V. Giles
- Ida mayor - Kenneth Shaw
- Ida chief of police - David C. Austin Jr.
- Ida aldermen (3 to be elected) - Michelle Anders, Roy Phelps Jr.
- Rodessa mayor and 3 aldermen
- Greenwood District 3 alderman - Dickie A. Doughty
- Belcher alderman - Christi McWhiney
- Mooringsport council member - Joshua Welch
- Shreveport Council District A - Tabatha H. Taylor, Lloyd Anderson
Qualifying also includes constables and justices of the peace in Ward 1, Ward 2 Oil City and Vivian districts; Ward 3 Blanchard and Mooringsport districts; Ward 5, Ward 6, Ward 7, Ward 8, Ward 9.
BOSSIER
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge 2nd District - Jeff Thompson of Benton
- 26th Judicial District judges
- Division A - Mike Craig
- Division B - Charles A. Smith
- Division C - Lane Pittard
- Division D - Charles Jacobs of Minden
- Division E - Michael Nerren of Benton
- Division F - Parker Self of Bossier City
- District attorney - Schuyler Marvin of Minden
- Bossier City City Court judge - Santi Parks of Bossier City
- City of Shreveport City Court judge Division A - Emily Merckle, Edward Mouton, Paul Wood; Division B - Brian Barber; Division C - Pammela S. Lattier; Division D - Sheva Sims
- City marshal, Bossier City - Jimmie "Jim" Whitman
- City marshal, Shreveport - Charlie Caldwell Jr., Anthony Johnson
- Benton mayor - S.G. Horton
- Benton police chief - Steve Collier, Mark Crouch
- Benton aldermen - District 3: Ronnie Jones; District 4: Leighton Allen, James E. Friday; District 5: Wayne Cathcart
- Haughton mayor - Kim Gaspard
- Haughton police chief - Todd Gibson
- Haughton aldermen (5 to be elected) - Doug Adams, Melba Baker, Tarrah Dobbins, Randy Wellhausen
- Plain Dealing mayor - Tammy Murray
- Plain Dealing marshal - Ronnie Murray
- Plain Dealing aldermen - District 1: Shelia Player; District 2: Marmekia "Mekia" Gay
- Shreveport Council District A - Tabatha H. Taylor
Qualifying also includes constables and justices of the peace for districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6.
DESOTO
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge 3rd District - Jeanette Garrett
- 42nd Judicial District judges - Division A: Amy Burford McCartney; Division B: Nick Gasper of Stonewall, George Winston of Mansfield
- District attorney - Charles B. Adams of Keachi, Gary Evans of Mansfield
- DeSoto Parish School Board District 11 - Larry Heard
- Logansport mayor - Judge Cordray
- Logansport council members (5 to be elected) - James Robert Foshee, Katherine Freeman, Anthony Wilson
- South Mansfield mayor - Kevin Vanzant
- South Mansfield aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Stanley alderman
- Stonewall council member
Also qualifying are constables and justices of the peace in districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
WEBSTER
- 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal judge 2nd District - Jeff Thompson of Benton
- PSC District 5 - Foster Campbell of Bossier City
- 26th Judicial District judges
- Division A - Mike Craig
- Division B - Charles Smith
- Division C - Lane Pittard
- Division D - Charles Jacobs
- Division E - Michael Nerren
- Division F - Parker Self
- District attorney - Schuyler Marvin of Minden
- Minden City Court judge - Sherb Sentell III
- Springhill City Court judge - Stuart W. McMahen
- Minden city marshal - Dan Weaver
- Springhill city marshal - H.D. Ainsworth, Wayne "Fig" Newton
- Webster Parish School Board District 8 - Glenda Broughton
- Cotton Valley mayor - Clarence C. "Cat" Cox
- Cotton Valley police chief - Michael Dickey
- Cotton Valley aldermen (5 to be elected) - Dodie Carter, Octavia Frazier, Delvin Hawkins, Reginald Shaw
- Cullen mayor - Terry "Bippy" Hoof, Gary Sullivan
- Cullen police chief - Rosetta Carr
- Cullen aldermen (5 to be elected) - Denise Epps-Hoff
- Sarepta mayor - Larry Richardson
- Sarepta police chief
- Sarepta aldermen (5 to be elected) - Michael A. Corley, Claire Lay, John D. Smith
- Sibley mayor - Jimmy Williams
- Sibley police chief
- Sibley aldermen (5 to be elected) - Richard Davis, Larry Merritt, Alan Myers, Robert Smart
- Dixie Inn mayor - Kay Stratton
- Dixie Inn aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Dubberly mayor
- Dubberly police chief - Brian Dison
- Dubberly aldermen (3 to be elected) - Douglas Culpepper
- Shongaloo mayor and 3 aldermen
Also qualifying are constables and Justices of the Peace in districts 1, 3, 5
CLAIBORNE
- 2nd Judicial District Court judges - Division A - Darrell Avery of Jonesboro; Division B - Yumeaka Robinson Washington of Quitman; District C - Glenn Fallin of Arcadia
- District attorney - Chris Bowman of Jonesboro; Danny Newell of Hormer
- Lisbon mayor
- Lisbon aldermen (3 to be elected) - Jerry W. Clements
- Homer District 4 selectman - Verletha Adams
BIENVILLE
- 2nd Judicial District Court judges - Division A - Darrell Avery of Jonesboro; Division B - Yumeaka Robinson Washington of Quitman; District C - Glenn Fallin of Arcadia
- District attorney - Chris Bowman of Jonesboro; Danny Newell of Hormer
- Jamestown mayor
- Jamestown aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Lucky police chief
- Lucky aldermen (2 to be elected) - Shirley J. Egans, Daphne Turner
- Gibsland aldermen (2 to be elected) - Richard "Bay" Rhodes
RED RIVER
- 39TH Judicial District judge - Luke Mitchell of Coushatta
- District attorney - Julie Jones of Coushatta
- Coushatta mayor - Johnny Cox
- Coushatta councilmen (5 to be elected) - Peter Drake, Janice Lewis, Brian Nash, Reginald Prealow Jr., Edna Webb
- Edgefield mayor - Vince Almond
- Edgefield police chief
- Edgefield aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Martin aldermen (2 to be elected) - Elisa Caster
NATCHITOCHES
- 10TH Judicial District judges - Division A: Desiree Duhon Dyess of Natchitoches
- District attorney - Billy Joe Harrington of Natchitoches
- Natchitoches City Court judge - Robert Owsley, Carmella Parker
- Natchitoches city marshal - Randy Williams
- Powhatan police chief
SABINE
- 11TH Judicial District judge - Stephen Beasley of Many
- District attorney - Don Burkett of Many
- Sabine Parish School Board member District 4 - Kowonno Greene
- Converse mayor - Troy H. Terrell
- Converse police chief - Jason "Adam" Ebarb, David W. Gentry
- Converse aldermen (3 to be elected) - Christina Ebarb
- Fisher mayor - Susan Slay
- Fisher police chief - Lamar Thomas, Joseph White
- Fisher aldermen (3 to be elected)
- Pleasant Hill mayor
- Pleasant Hill police chief - David Shane Graves, Ray Williams
- Pleasant Hill aldermen (3 to be elected) - Terry "Lamar" Ponder Jr.