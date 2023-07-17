SHREVEPORT, La. - This fall's race for Caddo Parish Sheriff just picked up another candidate. Former Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson announced in a Facebook post he wants the job. He's even picked up an endorsement from outgoing sheriff Steve Prator.
In addition to practicing law for nearly two decades, Nickelson served on the Shreveport City Council representing District C.
If elected sheriff, Nickelson says he hopes to continue working to increase deputies' salaries and upgrading technology.