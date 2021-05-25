BATON ROUGE, La. - A second funeral service for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer is set for Thursday in Shreveport.
He was remembered in a service Tuesday in Baton Rouge at Istrouma Baptist Church.
Thursday's service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. following the 9:30 a.m. visitation.
Officiating the service will be Pastor David Melville, Pastor Michael Barrett and Dr. Carl Rhoads. Roemer died May 17 at the age of 77.
RELATED ARTICLE - Former Louisiana Gov. Charles "Buddy" Roemer dies at 77
Roemer severed as governor from 1988 to 1992 and was a member of the U.S. House from 1981 to 1988.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Diabetes Association or the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools' Little Free Libraries Project.
Click here to view the entire obituary.