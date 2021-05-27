SHREVEPORT, La. - A second funeral service for former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer is set for Thursday in Shreveport. It will be held at First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. following a 9:30 a.m. visitation. Officiating will be Pastor David Melville, Pastor Michael Barrett and Dr. Carl Rhoads. He was remembered in a service Tuesday in Baton Rouge at Istrouma Baptist Church.
Roemer died May 17 at the age of 77.
He severed as governor from 1988 to 1992 and was a member of the U.S. House from 1981 to 1988.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the American Diabetes Association or the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools' Little Free Libraries Project.
