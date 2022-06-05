Congressman John Cooksey

Congresswoman Julia Letlow: Congressman John Cooksey was a selfless and dedicated public servant. I’ll always be grateful to him for giving my late husband Luke his start in politics, instilling a love for the work of Congress in an eager young country boy from Start. For me, he was more than a predecessor; he was a trusted mentor, confidant, and friend. We will miss him and pray for his family and friends across #LA05. (courtesy Congresswoman Julia Letlow)

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Congressman John Cooksey died Saturday, according to the Governor's office. He was 80. 

Governor Edwards issued the following statement: 

Former Congressman John Cooksey leaves behind a long legacy of service to our state and nation that will not soon be forgotten. He has helped and inspired countless young people and worked hard to improve life for others. He served his country and his community in every way he could, from the Air Force to Congress to his medical practice as an ophthalmologist. Donna and I offer prayers and condolences to his family and all those he touched.

Cooksey served in the U.S. Air Force, was an eye surgeon and was a Republican 5th District Congressman serving north Louisiana. 

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments