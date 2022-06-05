Congresswoman Julia Letlow: Congressman John Cooksey was a selfless and dedicated public servant. I’ll always be grateful to him for giving my late husband Luke his start in politics, instilling a love for the work of Congress in an eager young country boy from Start. For me, he was more than a predecessor; he was a trusted mentor, confidant, and friend. We will miss him and pray for his family and friends across #LA05. (courtesy Congresswoman Julia Letlow)