Former President Donald Trump endorses Jeff Landry for La. governor

LAFAYETTE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry received the endorsement from former President Donald Trump for the position of Louisiana governor.
“I am endorsing your Attorney General Jeff Landry for Governor. He has been a fantastic Attorney General. He wants to stop crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like I do,” said the former president.
Other candidates for governor include former Louisiana Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, the only Democrat in the race so far. On the Republican side, the candidates include Landry, Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder, Stephen Waguespack, Louisiana State Senator Sharon Hewitt, and Louisiana State Representative Richard Nelson. Hunter Lundy is the only Independent to join the race.
Voters will head to the polls for the gubernatorial primary election on Saturday, Oct. 14.