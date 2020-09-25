SHREVEPORT, La. - Former President Obama announced his endorsement Friday of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ candidacy for U.S. Senate in Louisiana as part of a slate of candidates running in key races around the country. The former president endorsed 111 Democratic candidates running for office in November, including 29 in House races and seven in Senate races.
“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections from Republican assault,” said Obama.
“They’re dedicated to shoring up and strengthening our democracy, a project that’s going to take time and require all of us—but it begins by electing Democrats right now. So give these candidates your vote—and vote early if you can, either by mail or in person," he added.
“It was an honor to serve 8 years in the military under President Barack Obama’s leadership and it's an honor to have his support as we fight for working families across Louisiana,” said Perkins. “The stakes for this election couldn’t be higher. As senator, I will protect healthcare, voting rights, and social security. I will always put people before politics and Louisiana first.”