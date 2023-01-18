BATON ROUGE, La. - Republican Louisiana Rep. Richard Nelson officially announced Wednesday morning he's running for governor of the state.
On Facebook, he said Louisiana has everything going for it, but is held back by leaders who are stuck in the past.
"I’m running for Governor because Louisianans deserve better. Join me at www.nelsonforla.com, and this October, we’ll build a new future for Louisiana," Nelson said.
The first-term Mandeville lawmaker hopes to capitalize on his youth and the promise of a fresh perspective. At 36, Nelson is the youngest candidate to announce so far.
Nelson, an attorney, biological engineer and former U.S. State Department diplomat who served seven years in the foreign service, has also focused on legislation designed to improve literacy in Louisiana.