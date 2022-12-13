LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday her intent to reappoint the state's secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
In a news release, Sanders said her intention was to reappoint Secretary Wes Ward to his position as the agriculture head and called agriculture the "backbone of Arkansas' economy."
“As the current Secretary of Agriculture, Wes Ward has done an excellent job growing our largest industry and developing relationships with the men and women who work in agriculture, and I am excited that he will continue in this critical role for our state,” Sanders said. “He’s also done this work over the last seven years while continuing to serve our nation in uniform, giving credence to his character and dedication. Agriculture is the backbone of Arkansas’ economy, and I am proud that our hardworking Arkansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and foresters help feed and supply the state, nation, and world. As governor, we will work together to ensure that we remain a global leader.”
Ward, the state's third secretary of agriculture, was appointed to the position in March 2015 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
“I look forward to continuing to invest in our strong, dynamic agriculture industry as the Secretary of Agriculture,” Ward said. “Governor-elect Sanders shares my deep appreciation for how important agriculture is to our state, and we will work together to continue to see it grow to new heights.”
The news release said Ward continues to serve in the Marine Corps Reserves as a Detachment Commander with the 1st Civil Affairs Group in Camp Pendleton, California.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture consists of the Forestry Division, Natural Resources Division, Livestock and Poultry Division, and Plant Industries Division.
The department is "dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for Arkansans and the nation."
Last week, Sanders announced her intent to nominate Captain Mike Hagar with the state police as the Secretary of Public Safety and Mike Mills as the Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. She also said Director A.J. Gary would remain in his role in the state's Division of Emergency Management.
Sanders will be sworn in as the 47th governor of Arkansas on Tuesday, Jan. 10.