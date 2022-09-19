SHREVEPORT, La. – While the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce does not take a position on candidates for office, we believe that an informed and educated electorate is vital to the robust exercise of our democracy.
Therefore, the Chamber is embarking on our Election Education Initiative: Decision 2022 to enable our member businesses and the voting public to base their voting decisions on information provided directly from the candidates.
For the first component of Decision 2022, the Greater Shreveport Chamber invited candidates for public office to participate in video interviews.
All candidates for Mayor of Shreveport, Shreveport City Council and Caddo Parish School Board who are running opposed were invited to participate.
All candidates for a specific office were asked the same questions in the same order. Candidates were not provided the questions in advance. The responses were recorded, and the videos are presented as shot and not edited for content. Candidates without video interviews declined to participate.
The videos are available at https://shreveportchamber.org/advocacy-initiatives/decision-2022/ or via the Chamber’s website and will remain available until election day.
Since its founding in 1910, the mission of the Greater Shreveport Chamber has been to promote economic prosperity, serve as a business advocate, and celebrate the achievements of the Shreveport- Bossier region. With over 1100 members, the Chamber is designated as a 5-Star Accredited Chamber by the US Chamber of Commerce, one of less than 2% of Chambers across the country honored with this distinction.